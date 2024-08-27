RSA Authenticator App improves cybersecurity for federal agencies

RSA announced new passwordless, phishing-resistant capabilities that meet stringent technical standards and can help public sector agencies, contractors, and systems integrators fulfill Executive Order 14028 and National Security Memo 8 to improve the nation’s cybersecurity.

The RSA Authenticator App is FIDO2-certified and now supports device-bound passkeys that comply with the strictest federal cybersecurity regulations. Part of RSA ID Plus, an identity and access management (IAM) platform built on NIST principles, RSA can provide the authentication and access capabilities needed to modernize and defend key infrastructure.

“The federal government’s push for modern authentication and Zero Trust are essential to securing critical infrastructure and staying ahead of adversaries,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai. “We are trusted by public sector organizations around the globe and are thrilled to enhance our partnerships with federal agencies here in the United States to provide intuitive and secure access for America’s cyber-workforce.”

“The FIDO2 certified, device-bound passkey from RSA is a significant asset for federal agencies striving to meet the presidential mandate and the FY2024 deadline,” said RSA Federal President Kevin Orr. “More than checking a box, RSA can bring decades of security-first pedigree and a unified, scalable, user-friendly solution that can enhance collaboration for the public sector.”

“Carahsoft relies on RSA to secure our own identities. That allows us to see the security depth that RSA solutions bring firsthand, and it’s why we’re thrilled to partner with RSA as they continue bringing more innovations to market that can help federal agencies meet the presidential mandate,” said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director at Carahsoft.

Built on open standards, federal agencies can deploy the RSA Authenticator App on users’ mobile phones almost immediately. In addition to using the RSA Authenticator App, ID Plus includes support for multiple third-party authenticator options, including FIDO2, U2F, and OATH. RSA can fortify these solutions with proprietary innovations and Secure by Design and Secure by Default principles that add greater depth to customers’ deployments.